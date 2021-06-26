Two Held With Narcotics In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 02:53 PM
Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered opium from their possession
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered opium from their possession.
Phularwan police conducted a raid near Salam interchange and arrested Sajjad Shah and Muhammad Naeemwith 5 kg opium.
Cases have been registered against the accused.