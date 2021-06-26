Two held with narcotics in sargodha

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered opium from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered opium from their possession.

Phularwan police conducted a raid near Salam interchange and arrested Sajjad Shah and Muhammad Naeemwith 5 kg opium.

Cases have been registered against the accused.