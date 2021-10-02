UrduPoint.com

Two Held With Narcotics In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 01:10 PM

Two held with narcotics in sargodha

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

A team of Mela police station conducted raids in its jurisdiction and arrested Khalid Mehmood and Mohsin and recovered 1.3 kg hashish and 50 liters of liquor from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

