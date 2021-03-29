UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held With Narcotics In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 03:15 PM

Two held with narcotics in sialkot

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, the police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers with narcotics

SIALKOT,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, the police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers with narcotics.

Sadr police detained Amir Shehzad resident of Kishnay-wali and recovered 25 liters liquor.

Sadr Pasrur police arrested Muhammad Arshad from Shehzada Road and recovered 1.260kg hashish for his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Road Pasrur Criminals From

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 1,874 new COVID-19 cases, 2,025 r ..

5 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

5 minutes ago

Organisers announce AED 360,000 prize purse for 20 ..

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 41 more lives in Pakistan over las ..

12 minutes ago

Lebanon's Major Power Plant May Be Suspended Over ..

16 minutes ago

UK Contacting British Citizens in Besieged Mozambi ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.