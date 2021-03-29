Two Held With Narcotics In Sialkot
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 03:15 PM
SIALKOT,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, the police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers with narcotics.
Sadr police detained Amir Shehzad resident of Kishnay-wali and recovered 25 liters liquor.
Sadr Pasrur police arrested Muhammad Arshad from Shehzada Road and recovered 1.260kg hashish for his possession.
Cases have been registered against the accused.