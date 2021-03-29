Two held with narcotics in sialkot

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, the police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers with narcotics

Sadr police detained Amir Shehzad resident of Kishnay-wali and recovered 25 liters liquor.

Sadr Pasrur police arrested Muhammad Arshad from Shehzada Road and recovered 1.260kg hashish for his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.