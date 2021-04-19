Two held with narcotics in sialkot

Police on Monday arrested two drug paddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Police on Monday arrested two drug paddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Cantt police conducted search operation against drug peddlers and arrested Muhammad Suleman and Muhammad Bakhsh from various parts and recovered 2.725 kg hashish from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.