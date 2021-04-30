Two Held With Narcotics In Sialkot
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The police on Friday in a crackdown against drug peddlers claimed to have arrested two accused with narcotics.
According to the police, a team of officials conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Bakhsh and Muhammad Suleman besides recovering 2.725kg hashish. The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.