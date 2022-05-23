Two held with narcotics in sialkot

Police, in a crackdown against drug peddlers, claimed to have arrested two accused with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Police, in a crackdown against drug peddlers, claimed to have arrested two accused with narcotics.

According to police, officials detained Shahid and Iftikhar Hussain with 3.71-kg hashish.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.