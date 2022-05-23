Two Held With Narcotics In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 03:43 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Police, in a crackdown against drug peddlers, claimed to have arrested two accused with narcotics.
According to police, officials detained Shahid and Iftikhar Hussain with 3.71-kg hashish.
Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.