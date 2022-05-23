UrduPoint.com

Two Held With Narcotics In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 03:43 PM

Two held with narcotics in sialkot

Police, in a crackdown against drug peddlers, claimed to have arrested two accused with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Police, in a crackdown against drug peddlers, claimed to have arrested two accused with narcotics.

According to police, officials detained Shahid and Iftikhar Hussain with 3.71-kg hashish.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Head of Russian-Controlled Enerhodar City Out of D ..

Head of Russian-Controlled Enerhodar City Out of Danger After Murder Attempt - P ..

24 seconds ago
 National polio eradication drive begins in Mirpur

National polio eradication drive begins in Mirpur

26 seconds ago
 PM strongly condemns Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik's ..

PM strongly condemns Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik's conviction in fake case

42 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Russia Not Source of Global Hunger Th ..

Kremlin Says Russia Not Source of Global Hunger Threat, It Is All Due to Sanctio ..

42 minutes ago
 8 die, several hurt as bus falls into ditch near M ..

8 die, several hurt as bus falls into ditch near Murree

42 minutes ago
 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Tal ..

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Talks on Exchange of Azovstal Pri ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.