Two held with narcotics in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

During a drive against drug peddlers and criminals, Sadr Daska police arrested two suspects identifiedas Khalid and Amir and recovered 32 kg hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused. Further investigation was underway.