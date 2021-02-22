Two held with opium

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested 2 drug traffickers and recovered 3 kg Opium and 500 grams ice drug from their possession.

ANF spokesman said on Monday that on a tip-off, anti narcotics force checked a car near Garvaish Hotel at Canal Road and recovered 3 kg Opium and 500 grams Ice drugs from secret cavities of the car.

The team arrested car-riders Yasir Shafi and Radullah Khan, residents of Dera Bugti Baluchistan.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.