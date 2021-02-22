Two Held With Opium
Mon 22nd February 2021
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested 2 drug traffickers and recovered 3 kg Opium and 500 grams ice drug from their possession.
ANF spokesman said on Monday that on a tip-off, anti narcotics force checked a car near Garvaish Hotel at Canal Road and recovered 3 kg Opium and 500 grams Ice drugs from secret cavities of the car.
The team arrested car-riders Yasir Shafi and Radullah Khan, residents of Dera Bugti Baluchistan.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.