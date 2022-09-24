Two held with over one kg drugs

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The Cantt police on its ongoing crackdown against drugs, arrested two alleged drug dealers and over one kilograms of hashish and Ice drug from them on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, the police team led by DSP City Sagheer Gilani and SHO Cantt Gul Sher Khan, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Najmul Hasnain Liaquat, conducted successful operations in different areas.

During the operations, the police arrested one Asmat Ullah alias Asmi son of Sheikh Hasan resident of Gul-e-Imam, Tank after recovering 1070 grams of hashish and a 30-bore pistol from him.

In another action, the police held Shakeel son of Nazir resident of Thoya Fazil after recovering 45 grams Ice drug from him.

The cases have been registered against the accused.