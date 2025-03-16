Two held with recovery of fireworks' products in huge quantity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Dera police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two accused recovering fireworks products in large quantity from them here in the limits of City police station.

According to police spokesman, a team of City police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Taimoor Khan raided at a godown of fireworks products in Chaman-chowk area.

During the raid, the police arrested two accused namely Israr Qureshi son of Yaqub Mazhar and Abdul Samad son of Siddique recovering a huge quantity of fireworks products from there.

The police also registered a case against the arrested accused and started further investigation.