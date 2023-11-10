Open Menu

Two Held With Stolen Bikes

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Two held with stolen bikes

Police arrested two bike snatchers and recovered five stolen motorbikes from their possession in Texila

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Police arrested two bike snatchers and recovered five stolen motorbikes from their possession in Texila.

Police sources said on Friday that working on a tip-off, a police party of Texila raided at a place and apprehended two bike snatchers, identified as Hamza and Yaseen, along with stolen motorbikes.

The police sources said that they were involved in bike snatching in the area. They are being interrogated.

