Two held with stolen motorcycle & pistol in Dasht

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Levies Force arrested two bike snatchers along with stolen motorcycle and a pistol at Gudain Bypass near Dasht area of Mastung district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, on special directive of Assistant Commissioner Dasht Abdul Majeed Junijo, acting on a tip off, Levies team led by Rasaldar Muhammad Ayub and Naib Rasaldar Abdul Rasool Bangulzai conducted a successful raid at a place and apprehended bike snatchers namely Mir Ahmed and Abdul Hameed and seized a stolen motorcycle and a pistol from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.