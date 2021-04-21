UrduPoint.com
Two Held With Stolen Motorcycle & Pistol In Dasht

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:18 PM

Two held with stolen motorcycle & pistol in Dasht

Levies Force arrested two bike snatchers along with stolen motorcycle and a pistol at Gudain Bypass near Dasht area of Mastung district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Levies Force arrested two bike snatchers along with stolen motorcycle and a pistol at Gudain Bypass near Dasht area of Mastung district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, on special directive of Assistant Commissioner Dasht Abdul Majeed Junijo, acting on a tip off, Levies team led by Rasaldar Muhammad Ayub and Naib Rasaldar Abdul Rasool Bangulzai conducted a successful raid at a place and apprehended bike snatchers namely Mir Ahmed and Abdul Hameed and seized a stolen motorcycle and a pistol from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

