Two Held With Weapons In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 02:42 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two persons and recovered weapons from their possession.

On the directions of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, the police along with other law-enforcement agencies conducted bio-metric identification of more than 50 people and searched 30 houses of industrial area and Chak 13-NB and arrested two persons for possessingweapons.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

