Two Held With Weapons In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 12:53 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested two persons and recovered weapons from their possession.
The police along with other law-enforcement agencies conducted a search operation inthe limits of Mela police station and arrested two persons for possessing illegal weapons.
Further investigation was underway.