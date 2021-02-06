UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held With Weapons In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 12:53 PM

Two held with weapons in sargodha

Police on Saturday arrested two persons and recovered weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested two persons and recovered weapons from their possession.

The police along with other law-enforcement agencies conducted a search operation inthe limits of Mela police station and arrested two persons for possessing illegal weapons.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Cold weather forecast for city

22 seconds ago

Woman killed, husband injured in road accident

46 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan assures all out support ..

47 seconds ago

ILO to celebrate 2021 as Intl' year for eliminatio ..

49 seconds ago

Russia's Northern Fleet Announces Arctic Mission t ..

51 seconds ago

New York State passes resolution to observe Feb 5 ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.