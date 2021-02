Two held with weapons in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Police Sunday claimed to have arrested two suspects along with weapons during a house-to-house search operation, launched in the jurisdiction ofCantt police station.

According toa spokesperson, the police conducted biometric identification of more than 30 people and searched 20 houses of Chak No 49 NB, 50-NB and its surroundings.

During the operation, the teams arrested two suspects and recovered illegal weapons from them. Further investigations were under way.