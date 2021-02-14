UrduPoint.com
Two Held With Weapons In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Two held with weapons in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Police Sunday claimed to have arrested two suspects along with weapons during a house-to-house search operation, launched in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station.

According to a spokesperson, the police conducted biometric identification of more than 30 people and searched 20 houses of Chak No 49 NB, 50-NB and its surroundings.

During the operation, the teams arrested two suspects and recovered illegal weapons from them. Further investigations were under way.

