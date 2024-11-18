Two held;12 motorcycles seized

The district police arrested two thieves and recovered 12 motorcycles worth Rs 1 million from their possession here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The district police arrested two thieves and recovered 12 motorcycles worth Rs 1 million from their possession here on Monday.

Police said that Sajid Shaheed police arrested accused, identified as Umair and Sarfraz, who were involved in dozen of motorcycle theft, besides recovering 12 stolen motorbikes from them.