Two Help Desks Set Up For Sikh Pilgrims

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:11 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The best measures have been taken to provide comprehensive facilities to Sikh pilgrims at Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, in Narowal.

As per directions of Addl IG Punjab Highway Patrol Captain (retd) Zafar Iqbal, the patrolling police have set up two help desks at the Kartarpur Corridor.

Following the directions of the Addl IG Patrolling, the staff has been deputed at the help desks to provide security, help and guidance to Sikh pilgrims and tourists.

Under the supervision of one DSP, 10 sub-inspectors, 18 assistant sub-inspectors, 21 head constables, 44 constables and others have been appointed who have been provided with modern vehicles and motorcycles for patrolling.

Moreover, first aid will also be provided in case of any emergency to tourists.

