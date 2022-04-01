UrduPoint.com

Two HESCO Officials Promoted

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Two HESCO officials promoted

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has promoted Tariq Bajari and Farooq Rashid to the posts of BPS-20 Chief Engineer and BPS-20 General Manager, respectively

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has promoted Tariq Bajari and Farooq Rashid to the posts of BPS-20 Chief Engineer and BPS-20 General Manager, respectively.

According to the office order issued here on Friday, Bajari has been promoted from the post of Superintending Engineer of BPS-19 and Rashid from Chief Engineer.

Both the officers had been directed to their respective charges with immediate effect.

