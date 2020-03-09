Two high value terrorists killed; Colonel martyr in IBO: ISPR

The security forces on Monday gunned down two terrorists (high value targets) during Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) carried out in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan (D.I. Khan) and foiled a major attempt of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The security forces on Monday gunned down two terrorists (high value targets) during Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) carried out in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan (D.I. Khan) and foiled a major attempt of terrorism.

During the serious gunfight between security forces and terrorists Colonel Mujeeb ur Rehman embraced martyrdom while fighting with the insurgents, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

The Security Forces had failed a major terrorist activity in D.I. Khan as after receiving confirmed intelligence about planning of a terrorist activity, the Forces conducted an IBO on terrorist Hideout near Tank.

"As soon as troops cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire. During operation two terrorists (high value targets) killed. In intense exchange of fire Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman embraced shahadat," it added.

During sanitization operation, a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from terrorist hideout.

Colonel Mujeeb ur Rehman Shaheed hailed from Bunji, District Astore. His bereaved family members included a widow, three sons and a daughter.