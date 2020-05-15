Two highway robbers arrested after shootout in Faisalabad

Two highway robbers were injured and arrested by police after an encounter in the precincts of city police Tandlianwala on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Two highway robbers were injured and arrested by police after an encounter in the precincts of city police Tandlianwala on Friday.

The accused were later identified as Aftab and Ihsan. Police said they were wanted in heinous nature crimes. Both were fleeing after snatching a motorcycle from a man at gunpoint when someone informed the police.

The police set up pickets on different roads. In the meantime, two suspects riding a motorcycle reached a picket. When the police signaled them to stop, they opened fire on the police.

The police retaliated the fire in which both were injured. Police arrested them and recovered snatched motorbike 125CC Honda, a gun 441-bore, a pistol 30-bore, bullets, cell-phones and cash from them.

Police have shifted them to a hospital for treatment after registration of a case against them.