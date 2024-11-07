Two hit to death by train

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Two people were hit to death by a train while crossing the railway tracks near

Nazimabad Grain Market on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a man was crossing the railway tracks near Nazimabad

Grain Market when a Karachi-bound train hit and killed him.

Meanwhile, another man who

tried to save him also became victim and died.

The deceased were identified as Sheikh Zubair while identity of the other could

not be ascertained.

The bodies were shifted to the Nishtar Hospital.