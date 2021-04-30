Two hoarders arrested, commodities recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Industries and special branch departments team arrested two hoarders and recovered stock of different commodities during a special raid conducted here on Friday.

In line with special directives of DSP Special Branch Ibraheem Dareshak, the District Officer Industries Rashida Batool alongwith special branch team launched a crackdown against hoarders.

The team recovered illegal stock of different commodities including 150 bags of sugar, 160 bags rice and 100 bags of ghee.

The team also arrested two hoarders Muhammad Kamran and Rabnawaz.

The team sealed the godown and got registered FIR against the hoarders.

Meanwhile, the Industries and special branch departments team imposed fine on three shopkeepers for not displaying rate lists at their shops.

Speaking on the occasion, DO Industries Rashida Batool said that zero tolerance police was being adopted against hoarders and profiteers. She said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination.