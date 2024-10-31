Two Hoax Callers Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Police arrested two people for making hoax calls at helpline 15, here on Thursday.
According to Rangpur police station SHO, one Jamshed called 15 helpline and claimed that he had been robbed of valuables by dacoits.
When the police reached the location, it was found that no such incident had taken place.
In another incident, one Imtiaz was arrested for informing the police at 15 helpline that some people had occupied his land illegally. When police reached the spot, his claim was found wrong.
Separate cases were registered against the accused and they were arrested.
