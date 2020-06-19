UrduPoint.com
Two Hoax Callers Held For Sketching False Dacoity Incident

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:15 PM

Two hoax callers held for sketching false dacoity incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad Khanna Police team has arrested two persons who made hoax call to police and unfolded false incident of snatching Rs. 300,000 from them by some unidentified persons.

According to details, Mirza Babar Naseem and Irfan informed Safe City that some unidentified persons have snatched Rs. 300,000 from them at gun point in Khanna police area.

Following this information, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal directed SHO Khanna police station Inspector Muhammad Gulfaraz to cordon off the area. SP (Rural) also reached the scene and police team started investigation into the matter.

The local people were also inquired about the incident and police team smelled the rat.

A thorough inquiry was conducted into the matter and it was revealed that both persons sketched a false story as they had to pay Rs. 150,000 an ice cream company. They made this story of dacoity incident to embezzle the amount.

However, the police team recovered Rs. 150,000 from them and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of Khanna police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for team members.

