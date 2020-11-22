UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Hospital Employees Terminated In Injection Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Two hospital employees terminated in injection case

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The district health authority terminated technologist of District Headquarters Hospital Trauma Center and sweeper of the hospital in a case of administrating injection to patient by sweeper about two days ago.

Taking action on the viral video of a sweeper of Trauma Center in which the sweeper was administering injection to a patient, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed officers concerned to form a high-level committee for inquiry of the case. The committee was comprised of Assistant Commissioner Bukhtiar Ismail, DHO Dr Fazal-Ul-Rehman Bilal and Deputy MS Dr Babar.

The committee submitted its report in which technologist Samiullah and sweeper Farman were reported guilty of the case.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Maria Mumtaz terminated both employees from service and imposed fine of 10,000 on the sweeper, however, a case has also been registered against the sweeper.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has directed health department to ensure all possible steps to avoid such kind of incidents in future. He said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk. He said that strict action would be taken against the hospital administration in case of such incident.

Related Topics

Fine All From

Recent Stories

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

1 minute ago

Du set to host third annual edition of GCF 5G MENA ..

1 minute ago

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

46 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,205 new COVID-19 cases, 791 recove ..

1 hour ago

Jafza-based companies can trade with confidence le ..

2 hours ago

Award winning EAD nature documentaries to be aired ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.