Two hospital employees terminated in injection case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The district health authority terminated technologist of District Headquarters Hospital Trauma Center and sweeper of the hospital in a case of administrating injection to patient by sweeper about two days ago.

Taking action on the viral video of a sweeper of Trauma Center in which the sweeper was administering injection to a patient, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed officers concerned to form a high-level committee for inquiry of the case. The committee was comprised of Assistant Commissioner Bukhtiar Ismail, DHO Dr Fazal-Ul-Rehman Bilal and Deputy MS Dr Babar.

The committee submitted its report in which technologist Samiullah and sweeper Farman were reported guilty of the case.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Maria Mumtaz terminated both employees from service and imposed fine of 10,000 on the sweeper, however, a case has also been registered against the sweeper.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has directed health department to ensure all possible steps to avoid such kind of incidents in future. He said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk. He said that strict action would be taken against the hospital administration in case of such incident.