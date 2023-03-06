Two hospitals allocated for PMDC employees

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 07:05 PM

On the direction of the Federal Ombudsman, two hospitals were allocated for the treatment of coal mine workers at the request of the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC).

The regional office of the federal ombudsman Quetta said that laborers work day and night in the coal mines but there is no hospital to treat them in the wake of untoward incidents in the coal mines.

The applicants further said that the coal department did not provide them hospital facility despite making promises.

"During the proceedings, it was revealed that the treatment facility is the basic right of the employees," Ombudsman officials said, adding that the federal ombudsman issued orders for allocating panel hospitals for the treatment of the employees and their families.

Following the order, the PMDC staff immediately took the two hospitals on board and entrusted the responsibility of treatment of the employees.

