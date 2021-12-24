Two hospitals for special persons to be operational soon,Say DC

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Mosa Raza on Friday said that the incumbent government was utilizing its all possible resources to give people best health facilities.

He said while presiding over a meeting, Punjab was making progress by leaps and bounds under the supervision of Punjab Chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

DC said that there was not any hospital in Muzaffargarh before for mentally challenged people.

He added that with the allocation of huge funds ,PTI government was going to establish two hospitals in the district where only mentally handicapped patients would be treated and cured.

DC also said that work on hospitals was underway on fast pace .

DC said that these two hospitals were establishing in Muzaffargarh city and would be operational on May 2022.

Senior health officials had also attended the meeting.