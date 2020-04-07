UrduPoint.com
Two Hospitals In Pakistan Go On Strike After Dispersal Of Doctor Protest - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

Two Hospitals in Pakistan Go on Strike After Dispersal of Doctor Protest - Reports

Doctors of two hospitals in Pakistan's Balochistan province have gone on strike after the police dispersed a rally of medical personnel, who were outraged with the lack of individual protection equipment, media reported on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Doctors of two hospitals in Pakistan's Balochistan province have gone on strike after the police dispersed a rally of medical personnel, who were outraged with the lack of individual protection equipment, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Geo tv broadcaster, on Monday, Pakistani police in the city of Quetta arrested about 150 doctors who were protesting against the lack of individual protection equipment necessary amid the spread of COVID-19.

According to Young Doctors Association President Dr. Yasir Khan, the protesters were baton-charged and dispersed as they tried to protest in front of the house of the provincial chief minister.

"Until our demands are met, no services will be provided apart from in the labour room and cardiology department," Khan said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Khan said that police officers involved in the beating and arrest of medical personnel must be held accountable. In addition, he called for the dismissal of the provincial minister of health and the special secretary, according to the broadcaster.

Provincial government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani, on his part, said that safety kits had been provided to doctors. According to him, there is only a lack of protective glasses that were replaced with face shields.

Pakistan has so far confirmed 3,864 COVID-19 cases and 54 fatalities.

