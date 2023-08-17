Open Menu

Two Hospitals Sealed For Not Disposing Of Waste Properly

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Two hospitals were sealed and warning notices were served on 12 others for not ensuring dispose of waste as per the standard operating procedures

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Two hospitals were sealed and warning notices were served on 12 others for not ensuring dispose of waste as per the standard operating procedures.

The matter was discussed at the Divisional Waste Management Committee meeting with Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti in the chair, here on Thursday. Deputy commissioners of four districts, Director Health Dr. Rana Muhammad Riaz, Assistant Director Environment Naveed Ahmed and President Pakistan Medical Association Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich, along with other members, attended the meeting.

The meeting participants were informed that during the two-week period, 14 training sessions were conducted to educate the hospital administrative officer about safe disposal of waste of various government and private hospitals, and 303 individuals participated in the sessions.

The commissioner ordered strict action against those involved in the illegal business of waste in hospitals. He said it should be ensured that there was no theft of waste in hospitals. He emphasised the need to take measures, in collaboration with private companies, to install incinerators in all four districts, so that the waste of private and public hospitals could be disposed of in accordance with the established SOPs under the supervision of municipal committees.

