UrduPoint.com

Two Hospitals Specified For Mpox Cases In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Two hospitals specified for Mpox cases in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Directorate General of Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has specified two hospitals in the provincial capital to deal with suspected monkeypox (Mpox) cases coming from abroad.

A notification issued here said that Landi Kotal Hospital at the Pak-Afghan border would check the affected persons at the Torkham border point while an isolation ward has also been set up at the hospital for Mpox-positive cases.

Similarly, Police Services Hospital Peshawar would manage Mpox cases to be reported from Bacha Khan International Airport here.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mpox is an infectious viral disease that can occur in humans and some other animals with symptoms including fever, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that forms a blister and then crusts over.

The duration of the symptoms is typically two to four weeks, said Dr Farrah of the Department of Zoology, adding that the disease may spread from infected animals by handling infected meat or via bites or scratches.

She said that human-to-human transmission can occur through exposure to infected body fluids or contaminated objects and possibly through airborne routes.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Landi Kotal May Border From Airport

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi plants 65 mangrove s ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi plants 65 mangrove seedlings in Abu Dhabi

12 minutes ago
 5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece felt in Egypt

5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece felt in Egypt

57 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prin ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.