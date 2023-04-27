Two hospitals specified for Mpox cases in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Directorate General of Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has specified two hospitals in the provincial capital to deal with suspected monkeypox (Mpox) cases coming from abroad.

A notification issued here said that Landi Kotal Hospital at the Pak-Afghan border would check the affected persons at the Torkham border point while an isolation ward has also been set up at the hospital for Mpox-positive cases.

Similarly, Police Services Hospital Peshawar would manage Mpox cases to be reported from Bacha Khan International Airport here.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mpox is an infectious viral disease that can occur in humans and some other animals with symptoms including fever, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that forms a blister and then crusts over.

The duration of the symptoms is typically two to four weeks, said Dr Farrah of the Department of Zoology, adding that the disease may spread from infected animals by handling infected meat or via bites or scratches.

She said that human-to-human transmission can occur through exposure to infected body fluids or contaminated objects and possibly through airborne routes.