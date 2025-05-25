Two Hostages Recovered In Operation Against Dacoits In Rajanpur
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Punjab police successfully carried out an intelligence-based operation in the Kacha Sonmiani area of Rajanpur, recovering two hostages from the custody of dacoits on Sunday.
According to a police spokesperson, the operation was led by District Police Officer (DPO) Rajanpur Farooq Amjad. A heavy exchange of fire took place between the police and the dacoits during the operation, after which the police managed to enter and destroy the criminals’ hideouts.
The two individuals, who had been abducted three days ago for ransom, were safely recovered during the raid.
The suspects fled the scene, leaving the hostages behind, while the police set fire to their hideouts as part of the crackdown.
The police spokesperson added that search operations are ongoing in various areas to apprehend the fleeing suspects. IGP Dr Usman Anwar commended DPO Rajanpur and his team for safely recovering the hostages and praised their effective action against criminal elements in the Kacha area.
Recent Stories
Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony
Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race
Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards
Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..
Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..
Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi
RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project
Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List
Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..
UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two hostages recovered in operation against dacoits in Rajanpur2 minutes ago
-
8,000 youth compete to join Pakistan’s tech revolution in Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
IGP Punjab approves Rs 2.55m for healthcare of police employees' children2 minutes ago
-
CM abolishes birth & death registration fee in Punjab3 minutes ago
-
Man injured3 minutes ago
-
Wanted criminal in murder case arrested12 minutes ago
-
KP govt release over Rs. 1.11 Billion for establishment of Cardiac, Burn Units in DIKhan12 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 3 in anti drug drive, recovered more than 5 kg drugs12 minutes ago
-
SSP Traffic Abbottabad emphasizes for better traffic management and road safety13 minutes ago
-
Tank Police launch search and strike Operations ahead of Polio Campaign23 minutes ago
-
Plastic pollution poses a serious threat to our environment: Murad23 minutes ago
-
Cotton sown on over 3.1m acres in Punjab: Secretary33 minutes ago