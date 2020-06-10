Two hotels sealed for violating corona SOPs

Two hotels were sealed in Diplo taluka of Tharparkar district for violating corona SOPs

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Two hotels were sealed in Diplo taluka of Tharparkar district for violating corona SOPs.

According to details Assistant Commissioner Diplo Shankar Lal visited various markets in Diplo and sealed two hotels of Abdul Razzaque Nohrio and Moolchand Lohana over violation of SOPs formulated for permitting business activities after easing lockdown restrictions .

AC said that no negligence would be tolerated regarding implementation of corona SOPs. He advised people to adopt precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 and stay at their home.