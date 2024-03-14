Two hotels sealed on violation of Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Hyderabad Najeeb ur Rehman Jamali has once again sealed Desi Tarka and Lashari hotels near Agriculture Complex on violating the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance .

It may be mentioned that action was taken against the Desi Tarka Hotel earlier on 1st of Ramazan too, however, the Hotel owners again violated on which action was taken again.