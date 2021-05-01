UrduPoint.com
Two Hotels, Three Shops Sealed For Violating SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Two hotels, three shops sealed for violating SOPs

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :District Administration on Saturday sealed two hotels and three shops and imposed fine of Rs. 5000 for violating standard operating procedures.

Assistant Commissioner Mithi Rajesh Kumar during a visit to different areas of city, sealed two hotels and three shops for not following standard operating procedure and imposed to hotel owners and shopkeepers, official sources informed.

