Two Hotels, Three Shops Sealed For Violating SOPs
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 05:40 PM
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :District Administration on Saturday sealed two hotels and three shops and imposed fine of Rs. 5000 for violating standard operating procedures.
Assistant Commissioner Mithi Rajesh Kumar during a visit to different areas of city, sealed two hotels and three shops for not following standard operating procedure and imposed to hotel owners and shopkeepers, official sources informed.