Two Housemaid Arrested On Allegedly Stealing Valuables In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:41 PM

Two house maids including mother and daughter were arrested by Defense police for allegedly stealing cash, a gold jewellery, clothes and other valuables from a house they worked in, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Two house maids including mother and daughter were arrested by Defense police for allegedly stealing cash, a gold jewellery, clothes and other valuables from a house they worked in, here on Thursday.

According to SHO Defense police station Muhammad Ali Awan, the police team conducted a raid on a complain of Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, a resident of DHA phase-II and arrested housemaids namely Manzoora Mai and her daughter Saima.

They accused reportedly stolen cash, golden ornaments and clothes at different times.

The FIR has been registered against the housemaids and further interrogation is started.

