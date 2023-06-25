Two houses looted by 11 dacoits, man killed over resistance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :As many as 11 dacoits looted two houses and killed a quinquagenarian man over resistance in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that 11 armed bandits reportedly looted cash of Rs.50,000/- and other valuable items from the house of Ali Waqas Gujjar in Chak No.65-JB and broke into the nearby house late night.

The dacoits snatched golden ornaments from the female inmates who raised hue and cry due to which 55-year-old man Hajji Shabbir Ramzan produced resistance which enraged the criminals.

They opened fire and seriously injured the resistance producer. The injured was rushed to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

The relatives of ill-fated Hajji Shabbir Ramzan along with area people leaded by Zaighum Patwari and Haseeb Anwar, etc.

staged a protest by putting the body on road near Sadhar Bypass Chowk and caused suspension of vehicular traffic.

Receiving information, SHO Thikriwala police station Hasan Siddique Cheema along with his team rushed to the spot and dispersed the protestors by assuring them that they would be provided justice on every cost.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal took notice of the incident and directed SP Iqbal Town to submit its detailed report in addition to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits.

Therefore, a special police team was constituted to trace whereabouts of the accused and arrest them on priority basis, the spokesman added.