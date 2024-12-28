Open Menu

Two Houses Robbed In Single Night

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Two armed robberies in a single night have left the residents of Burewala in sense of insecurity, as robbers made off with approximately 32 tolas of gold ornaments and over Rs 7.5 million in cash.

The incidents involved violence, with women being assaulted during the robberies while both crimes targeted the homes of overseas Pakistanis.

According to police sources, seven armed outlaws barged into the house of Muhammad Amin of Canal View Housing Scheme. His two brothers, long-time expatriates in Bahrain, were not home. The outlaws assaulted an elderly woman and her daughter-in-law to obtain keys and emptied the safes, taking away 12-tola gold ornaments and R4 million in cash.

In another incident on the same night, seven masked outlaws broke into the house of Nadeem Nasir of Canal Garden, who is also an expatriate based in Muscat. The outlaws held the family hostage at gunpoint and looted 20-tola gold ornaments and Rs 2.5 million in cash before escaping.

Both incidents have sparked outrage among residents, with concerns about the rising crime rate.

However, City and Sadar police have started investigations.

