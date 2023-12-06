Two housing societies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing societies and demolished its constructions and boundary walls.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday that on special directions of the FDA director general, a vigorous campaign was launched against illegal housing schemes in Faisalabad.

The enforcement team sealed Misaq City and Pacific City, being developed near Chak No. 61-JB without completing the codal requirements.

The spokesman asked the general public to avoid purchasing plots in illegal colonies.