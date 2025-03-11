Two Human Smugglers Arrested
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted an operation, arresting two accused
involved in visa fraud.
A spokesperson for the FIA said, the suspects, Talat Rizwan and Khurram Munir, were
apprehended during a raid in Bahria Orchard, Lahore.
The accused lured citizens with promises of sending them to South Korea and Canada, fraudulently
collecting Rs 4.6 million.
The FIA teams are conducting raids to apprehend other accomplices.
