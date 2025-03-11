Two human smugglers arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted an operation, arresting two accused

involved in visa fraud.

A spokesperson for the FIA said, the suspects, Talat Rizwan and Khurram Munir, were

apprehended during a raid in Bahria Orchard, Lahore.

The accused lured citizens with promises of sending them to South Korea and Canada, fraudulently

collecting Rs 4.6 million.

The FIA teams are conducting raids to apprehend other accomplices.