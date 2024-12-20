Two Human Smugglers Involved In Greek Boat Accident Arrested
Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) FIA's Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Friday arrested two human smugglers involved in the Greek boat accident.
According to a spokesperson for FIA, the smugglers took Rs.8.8 million to send four people to Italy illegally. Two persons, Hammad and Khawar, died in the accident.
The operations against the smugglers were carried out under the supervision of Director FIA Sarfaraz Khan Virk. The Deputy Director of Anti-Human Trafficking formed special teams to arrest the smugglers.
The Anti Human Trafficking and Smuggling Wing (AHTC ) Lahore team arrested smuggler Nawaz Sansi from Farooqabad, while absconder smuggler Naveed Shah was caught from Nankana Sahib.
An investigation is underway. Furthermore, raids are being conducted to arrest their accomplices.
