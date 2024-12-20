Open Menu

Two Human Smugglers Involved In Greek Boat Accident Arrested

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Two human smugglers involved in Greek boat accident arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) FIA's Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Friday arrested two human smugglers involved in the Greek boat accident.

According to a spokesperson for FIA, the smugglers took Rs.8.8 million to send four people to Italy illegally. Two persons, Hammad and Khawar, died in the accident.

The operations against the smugglers were carried out under the supervision of Director FIA Sarfaraz Khan Virk. The Deputy Director of Anti-Human Trafficking formed special teams to arrest the smugglers.

The Anti Human Trafficking and Smuggling Wing (AHTC ) Lahore team arrested smuggler Nawaz Sansi from Farooqabad, while absconder smuggler Naveed Shah was caught from Nankana Sahib.

An investigation is underway. Furthermore, raids are being conducted to arrest their accomplices.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Died Circle Italy Nankana Sahib Farooqabad Sarfaraz Khan Federal Investigation Agency From Million

Recent Stories

EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pe ..

EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project

2 minutes ago
 UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually ..

UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary

17 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strate ..

Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership

17 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with ..

Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference

30 minutes ago
 People do not trust state institutions; they want ..

People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..

45 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Mak ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives

47 minutes ago
KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, h ..

KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..

56 minutes ago
 Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolutio ..

Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA

1 hour ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK

1 hour ago
 Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bil ..

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

1 hour ago
 UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

2 hours ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL P ..

PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan