Two human traffickers arrested for illegally sending citizens to Europe

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone has arrested two human traffickers involved in smuggling citizens to Europe via Libya and Mauritania, in raids conducted in Phalia and Kharian.

According to the FIA spokesman, accused Shafqat Ali was engaged in defrauding citizens by promising them jobs in Spain and extorting more than Rs 5 million. Instead of sending them to Spain, he transported them to Mauritania, from where he attempted to smuggle them to Spain via sea. The victims, however, refused to travel by boat and returned to Pakistan. Shafqat Ali was already wanted in two cases of human trafficking, spokesman added.

In a separate operation, accused Rizwan Kanwal was arrested from Qadirabad, Phalia. FIA reports indicate that he deceived multiple citizens with false promises of overseas employment, initially sending them to Libya.

Upon arrival, he and his associates held them hostage, tortured them and demanded ransom from their families. He later attempted to smuggle them to Italy via boat, but the victims managed to escape and return home. Rizwan was wanted in four cases by Composite Circle Gujrat.

FIA has launched a full-scale crackdown on human smuggling networks, with raids underway to arrest other accomplices.

Director FIA Gujranwala Zone, Abdul Qadir Qamar, emphasised that authorities are committed to dismantling international human trafficking networks and ensuring that those responsible for boat tragedies face justice. "Those who play with innocent lives will be brought to justice," added Qadir.