Two human traffickers arrested from Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two human traffickers in a raid conducted at a private hotel in Abbottabad.

FIA Spokesman on Sunday said, the suspects were taken into custody and nine passports were recovered from their possession.

Both accused are reportedly residents of Toba Tek Singh. Additionally, two mobile phones were seized during the operation, which have provided investigators with key information.

Authorities expect further revelations as the investigation progresses.

