Two Human Traffickers Arrested From Abbottabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two human traffickers in a raid conducted at a private hotel in Abbottabad.
FIA Spokesman on Sunday said, the suspects were taken into custody and nine passports were recovered from their possession.
Both accused are reportedly residents of Toba Tek Singh. Additionally, two mobile phones were seized during the operation, which have provided investigators with key information.
Authorities expect further revelations as the investigation progresses.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilani attends Qul of Qaiser Abbas Raan1 minute ago
-
Woman shot dead in Rawat over land issue1 minute ago
-
Tight security arrangement at churches: DPO Bhakkar2 minutes ago
-
Two human traffickers arrested from Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
Traffic diversions in Islamabad due to law and order situation2 minutes ago
-
IFA raids Tarlai factory, destroys 600kg of hazardous ketchup11 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on substandard beverages in Kasur12 minutes ago
-
Installation of modern lights in Kohat Tunnel12 minutes ago
-
Five-day polio campaign launched in Nowshera Virkan12 minutes ago
-
Iranian Consulate General meets Balochistan Business Community, vows to boost bilateral trade21 minutes ago
-
Installation of modern lights in Kohat Tunnel22 minutes ago
-
SBBU providing quality education to students of Sindh : VC Public Relation department22 minutes ago