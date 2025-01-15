Open Menu

Two Human-traffickers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2025 | 03:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Faisalabad arrested two alleged human-smugglers and sent them to lockup.

According to official sources here on Wednesday, a team conducted raid and arrested two human-smugglers, who were identified as Amjad Ali and Iqbal Hussain.

Accused Amjad had received Rs. 500,000 from a man for sending him to Dubai, while Iqbal Hussain received Rs. 2.7 million from a man for sending him to Dubai. A case has been registered against the accused.

Deputy Director Umar Farooq said that a crackdown on human-smugglers was under way and the agency had constituted special teams to arrest accomplices of the accused.

