Two Human-traffickers Held
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad circle arrested two human-smugglers involved in the Libyan boat accident 2023.
According to official sources here on Friday, the anti-money laundering circle arrested the accused who were involved in the Libyan boat accident in 2023 and were identified as Attaullah and Faisal Shahzad, belonging to Daska, district Sialkot.
The accused had extorted millions of rupees from two citizens named Muhammad Nadeem and Ajmal for sending them to Italy illegally via Libya. The accused also tortured the citizens by holding them hostage in Libya. One of the victims, Muhammad Nadeem, had died in the boat accident.
The accused are being interrogated.
