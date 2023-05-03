UrduPoint.com

Two Hurt After LPG Cylinder Burst

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 01:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :At least two persons sustained injuries after an LPG cylinder burst into a shop near Pak Gate Chowk here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call about a cylinder blast incident in the Pak Gate area in which two people get injured.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital after providing first-aid.

Police and civil defense teams were informed about the incident and police reached the spot.

