Two hurt as roof collapsed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Two people sustained injuries after the dilapidated roof collapsed during

construction near Qasim Pur canal.

According to the Rescue 1122, the maintenance work of an old roof was underway when

suddenly the roof caved in near Qasim Pur canal.

As a result, two people stranded under the debris and injured.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team reached the spot and provided first

aid to the victims.

The injured were identified as Imran and Shahbaz of Basti Shah Bagay Wala.