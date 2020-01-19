Two hurt in building collapse

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) -:Two persons sustained injuries as building collapsed at Lohar colony near coca cola factory here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a building suddenly collapsed at Lohar colony near coca cola factory in which two persons stranded under the debris. On receiving information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and recovered the victims safely and shifted them to Nishtar hospital.

sak/sna