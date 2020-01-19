UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Hurt In Building Collapse

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 02:20 PM

Two hurt in building collapse

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) -:Two persons sustained injuries as building collapsed at Lohar colony near coca cola factory here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a building suddenly collapsed at Lohar colony near coca cola factory in which two persons stranded under the debris. On receiving information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and recovered the victims safely and shifted them to Nishtar hospital.

sak/sna

Related Topics

Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

4th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

36 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to utilise Al Etihad Credi ..

36 minutes ago

Global athletes to partake in Abu Dhabi World Prof ..

1 hour ago

Growth of regional logistics to intensify in 2020, ..

1 hour ago

Japan&#039;s Tourism Organisation, Etihad Airways ..

2 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns car bomb attack in Somalia

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.