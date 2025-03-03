Two hurt in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Two persons sustained injuries in a car-trailer collision near Shahida islam hospital,Bahawalpur road here on Monday.

According to Rescue officials, a trailer was traveling towards Sindh from Lodhran when a car collided with it from the back side.

As a result, Ali Khan s/o Altaf and Salman s/o Irshad sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to District Headquarters hospital after providing first aid.