KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Two persons sustained injuries as car collided with truck near Shamkot on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, a car collided with truck near Shamkot in which two persons namely 30 years old Khalil and 50 years old Ahmed Nadeem sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

