Two hurt in separate incidents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :At least two persons including a kid sustained injuries in two separate incidents here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a person sustained injuries due to brawl between two groups over land issue at 18-Kassi Budhla Road.

The victim was identified as 65 years old Ashiq Hussain s/o Muhammad Shafi.

The Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.

In another incident, a kid sustained injuries as over speeding motorcycle hit him while crossing the road at Gulgasht colony Bosan road.

The injured kid Muhammad Asad s/o Muhammad Aslam was shifted to hospital after providing first aid.