Two Hurt In Separate Incidents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :At least two persons including a kid sustained injuries in two separate incidents here on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, a person sustained injuries due to brawl between two groups over land issue at 18-Kassi Budhla Road.
The victim was identified as 65 years old Ashiq Hussain s/o Muhammad Shafi.
The Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.
In another incident, a kid sustained injuries as over speeding motorcycle hit him while crossing the road at Gulgasht colony Bosan road.
The injured kid Muhammad Asad s/o Muhammad Aslam was shifted to hospital after providing first aid.